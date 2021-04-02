Oli is rattled as we are stronger in 42 districts: Nepal

CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has claimed that the Khanal-Nepal faction is stronger than that of Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in 42 districts.

"The reason KP Oli is rattled is that the Madhav Nepal faction is stronger in 42 districts. And how can he last?" Nepal claimed during a meeting of provincial committee of his faction on Tuesday. "We don't practice favoritism and discrimination. We will move forward treating everyone equally."

He reiterated that parallel committees will be formed at all levels from districts to the center and said he will not surrender before Oli. "We should be determined if we don't want to surrender."

Ruling UML is divided after the Supreme Court (SC) on March 7 invalidated the unification of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist) Center reinstating the two parties to their status on the day of unification.

Oli held a central committee meeting on March 12 where he unilaterally took away responsibilities of leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction and inducted Maoist leaders as central committee members.

Oli has since suspended four leaders including Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Ghanashyam Bhsual from the party for six months.