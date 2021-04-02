Three UML ministers of Karnali resign

The Karnali government led by Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of CPN (Maoist Center) has come under risk after three CPN-UML ministers resigned on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Prakash Jwala, Industry Minister Nanda Singh Buda and Social Development Minister Dal Rawal submitted their resignation to Shahi on Tuesday. The ministers say they have honored the party decision in the changed context following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

The three walked for the UML parliamentary party meeting after handing over their vehicles following resignation.

The UML parliamentary party meeting on Sunday had decided to recall ministers by Monday but the trio resigned before the parliamentary party meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The UML parliamentary party meeting held on March 17 had decided to withdraw support from the Shahi government. But lawmakers of Khanal-Nepal faction of UML had not attended the meeting and a few of them had been pledging support for the government. But even lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction attended the meeting on Sunday.

Karnali Governor Govinda Prasad Kalauni had asked Shahi to undergo floor test on March 18 itself following withdrawal of UML support.

Shahi was elected CM with support of UML lawmakers as per the arrangements between the two parties before their eventual unification.