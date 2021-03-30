UML ministers of Karnali to resign Tuesday

Three CPN-UML ministers in the Karnali government are set to resign on Tuesday.

The UML parliamentary party meeting on Sunday had decided to recall ministers by Monday but Social Development Minister Dal Rawal told Setopati that the three including himself will resign before the next parliamentary party meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Finance Minister Prakash Jwala, Industry Minister Nanda Singh Buda and Rawal are the three UML ministers in the government led by Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of CPN (Maoist Center).

The UML parliamentary party meeting held on March 17 had decided to withdraw support from the Shahi government. But lawmakers of Khanal-Nepal faction of UML had not attended the meeting and a few of them had been pledging support for the government. But even lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction attended the meeting on Sunday.

"Support was already withdrawn. We have now requested chief minister to pave the way," a lawmaker, who was previously against the withdrawal of support, confided.

Karnali Governor Govinda Prasad Kalauni had asked Shahi to undergo floor test on March 18 itself following withdrawal of UML support.

Shahi was elected CM with support of UML lawmakers as per the arrangements between the two parties before their eventual unification.