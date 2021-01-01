Oli indulging in charades: Nepal

CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has accused party Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli of indulging in charades.

Addressing a program to announce parallel committee of the Khanal-Nepal faction for Kathmandu district on Sunday, Nepal claimed that Oli has led the party on a wrong path and added that he has only indulged in pantomime acts staying in Baluwatar.

"They failed to do any work on diplomatic relations, public welfare, good governance and controlling corruption. They are only doling out pantomime acts," Nepal stated counting the failures of the communist government with almost two-third majority.

"They talk about laying foundation stone for 165 roads in a single day. Can one lay foundation station merely by flicking a switch at Baluwatar? DPRs (detailed project report) have not been prepared and budget has not been allocated. They are laying foundation stone merely to get the name inscribed. All this is a charade," he added referring to laying of foundation stone for 165 strategic roads by PM Oli earlier on Sunday.

He advised Oli to write his name on the walls of his room if he craves inscribing his name so much.

Nepal claimed that he has been revamping the party organization to lead the party in the right direction. "The organization has to be revitalized. It is necessary to take the party, that has been led in the wrong path by Oli, to the right path."