NC extends deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership yet again

Nepali Congress (NC) has again extended the deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership.

The main opposition party had to complete distribution and renewal of active membership by March 23 as per the schedule but has extended it till April 12 after nine district committees did not even start it by the end of the deadline.

The central committee meeting on Friday extended the deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership and also set a new deadline of April 23 to investigate complaints about active members and take decision on them.

The final list of active members will have to be submitted to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba by May 31 as per the new schedule.

The party has already decided to hold the 14th general convention from August 23.

Nine district committees in Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Bara, Rasuwa, Bardiya, Banke, Eastern Rukum and Dolpa had not started distribution and renewal of active membership by the end of last deadline on March 23 due to unfinished integration works.

Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar had quit NC on February 1, 2008 and joined the then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum before the first Constituent Assembly election. Gachchhadar-led Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic) had unified with NC on October 16, 2017. Integration of the party's cadres into NC have yet to be completed.