Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal also suspended from UML for six months

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has suspended leaders Surendra Pandey and Ghanashyam Bhusal from the party for six months.

Oli has suspended the two saying their explanations are not satisfactory.

Oli had sought explanations from Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Pandey and Bhusal accusing them of anti-party activities.

He had already suspended Nepal and Rawal from all party responsibilities including party membership for six months, as per Article 49(b) of the party's statute pointing that the explanation letters sent by the two were not satisfactory.