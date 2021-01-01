Maoist Center urges NC, JSP to decide whether they support Oli govt or not

CPN (Maoist Center) has urged Nepali Congress (NC) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to decide whether they want to support Prime Minister (PM|) KP Sharma Oli or form a new government.

Speaking after the unfficial standing committee meeting of the party at Paris Danda on Thursday, Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the politics will take a new turn after the two parties take a decision.

"This government does not have our support. We just need to technically give the letter. It's alright if they support the Oli government and even better if we together form a new government. But they must be clear soon."

He added that the meeting also discussed about dialogue with different political parties about the recent political developments. "We will take necessary decision holding an official standing committee meeting in a few days," he stated. "We also discussed about the stalled central committee meeting and national gathering."