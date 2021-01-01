We will oust Oli and form new central committee: Nepal

CPN-UML Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said he will oust Chairman KP Sharma Oli and form a new central committee under him.

He announced so addressing a meeting of party cadres of Kaski district in Pokhara on Thursday. He instructed the cadres to get organized in the district and added that he will soon announce a central committee under him.

"Hold regular committee meeting. We will announce central committee getting organized at all places," he stated.

He also formed a parallel district committee under Dhan Raj Acharya starting the campaign of forming parallel committees.