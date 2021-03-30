Oli should pass floor test by April 5: Maoist Center

CPN (Maoist Center) has said Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli should pass the floor test by April 5.

Chief Whip of the party Dev Gurung taking special time during the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Wednesday said Oli should pass the floor test as per the Article 100(2) as the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) on March 7 invalidated the unification of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist) Center reinstating the two parties to their status on the day of unification.

"There is uncertainty about the status of government when the party has been split. Questions have been raised about constitutional status of the government after the Supreme Court verdict," Gurung stated. "The constitutional bench of SC called it a government of Article 76(1). But the latest verdict of SC has attracted Article 76(2). The government, therefore, must pass the floor test within 30 days when the party has already been split. Only then will it be legal."

It will be 30 days of the split of party on April 5, he argued and claimed that legal and constitutional questions will be raised about the status of this government if it does not pass the floor test by then.

Maoist Center, however, has yet to withdraw its support for the Oli government despite the SC verdict reviving UML and Maoist Center.