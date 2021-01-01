No-confidence motion against Bagmati CM withdrawn

The no-confidence motion filed against Bagmati Chief Minister (CM) Dormani Paudel has been withdrawn.

Three ministers of Bagmati provincial government had resigned while 45 lawmakers of the then Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN registered the motion on December 25, 2020 proposing Ashta Laxmi Shakya as the new CM. The motion was even tabled in the provincial assembly.

But an application for withdrawal of the motion has been registered in the provincial assembly secretariat on Tuesday.

CPN-UML lawmaker Rachana Khadka confirmed withdrawal of the motion. "The no-confidence motion was registered then at a different situation which has changed now that the party (UML) has become united. We are, therefore, withdrawing the motion," Khadka reasoned.

The situation changed after the Supreme Court (SC) on March 7 invalidated the unification of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist) Center reinstating the two parties to their status on the day of unification.

Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Arun Prasad Nepal, Minister for Social Development Yubraj Dulal and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Shalikram Jammakattel, had resigned from their posts before registration of the motion against Paudel.

Jammakattel has been elected parliamentary party leader of Maoist Center in Bagmati after the court verdict.