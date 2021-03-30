Khanal-Nepal faction condemns suspension of Nepal, Rawal; accuses Oli of destroying communist movement

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has condemned the decision of Chairman KP Sharma Oli to suspend Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bhim Rawal and accused him of trying to destroy the communist movement.

The faction has issued a statement after meeting of standing committee members on Tuesday and said that Oli has made different state organs useless in anger after revocation of his unconstitutional House dissolution and conspiratorial works are being done to demolish communist movement by dividing UML.

The statement has been issued jointly by 11 leaders including Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal.

Speaking after the meeting Rawal accused Oli of taking an arbitrary step against the demand by the faction to return the party to the previous state in a systematic way as per rules.

Stating that the latest steps of Oli has further confused and divided the party, Rawal said the faction will also form parallel committees at all levels as Oli has formed organizing committees and expanded central committee violating the party statute.