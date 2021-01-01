You will be punished today or tomorrow: Bhusal tells Oli in explanation

CPN-UML leader Ghanashyam Bhusal has submitted the explanation sought by Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

Urging Oli to wake up from the intoxication of narcissism, he has asked Oli who is also the prime minister (PM) how much more he wants to enjoy the comforts of government and power.

"You have completed everything taking the party hostage. You went on destroying the party's ideology, idealism, collectivism and sociality. There is still some legacy built with sacrifice of our predecessors left that the coming generation can revive as a dependable, democratic and revolutionary party for the Nepali people especially the working class," Bhusal's explanation reads.

"I request hundreds of thousands times, Comrade! Allow this party to move forward. You can still wake up from the intoxication of narcissism. Revolution will definitely move forward. You will be punished today or tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

Oli had sought explanations from Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Bhusal.

Oli has already suspended Nepal and Rawal from all party responsibilities including party membership for six months, as per Article 49(b) of the party's statute pointing that the explanation letters sent by the two were not satisfactory.

Oli issued a letter stating that the two leaders have been punished for anti-party activities. He, however, added that the suspension can be lifted earlier if the leaders were to correct themselves.

Nepal, meanwhile, has argued that Oli does not have the rights to suspend him. "I have no information about Oli removing me. From which party? Oli's party?" he quipped when asked for his response. "He does not have any authority to suspend from UML. He's not UML chairman."

He insisted that Oli is no longer the elected UML chairman that he was and is a mere faction leader. "A faction chairman cannot exercise the party authorities. There is, therefore, no meaning of this action or suspension."