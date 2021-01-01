CK Raut summoned by court over 'organized crime against state'

The Nawalparasi District Court has issued a 35-day notice ordering Janamat Party President CK Raut to produce himself before the court in the case about organized crime against the state.

The district court has asked Raut, a permanent resident of Mahadev rural municipality 2 of Rautahat and currently residing in Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City of Dhanusha on rent, to produce himself before the court within 35 days excluding the time for transportation or face legal action.

Raut had signed an 11-point agreement with the government on March 8, 2019 withdrawing his campaign for independent Madhes and accepting Nepal's territorial integrity.

Secessionist Raut, who was released by the Supreme Court (SC) a day before the agreement, had signed the 11-point agreement with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa at the Rastriya Sabha Griha in presence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Raut had denounced violence and pledged to participate in peaceful politics. He had agreed to withdraw his campaign of Free Madhes after holding dialogue with the government.