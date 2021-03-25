NC leader Nabindra Raj Joshi passes away

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Nabindra Raj Joshi has passed away Friday.

Joshi, who was undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage, has been declared dead at 8:24 in the evening.

The hospital releasing a statement has said his heart had stopped functioning since Friday morning. Joshi's personal secretary Pushkar Pandey confirmed that the hospital has informed about his death.

The former industry minister, who had suffered brain hemorrhage on February 26, was being kept on a ventilator at the hospital.