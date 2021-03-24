Government not thinking about lockdown, border shutdown: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel has assured that the government will not enforce lockdown despite the recent surge in infections.

Speaking with News Agency Nepal on Thursday, Minister Paudel said the governemnt is not mulling border shutdown and lockdown as economic and social activities also need to be continued.

"We should move forward guided by reality and not suspicion. What the government is thinking is there are talks about the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and we have to be safe from that," he stated.

"There is also the need to continue economic and social activities on the other hand. We will, therefore, continue economic and social activities, and also move forward taking health protocols into consideration. The government has not thought about shutting down border points and lockdown. That will also not be appropriate now."

He added that the government has already started preparations for the next budget. He said the budget will be prepared focusing on post-pandemic revival, job creation and other issues. "We will bring the budget in a way taking necesary decisions to get the Nepali economy back to the old rhythm and to make it dynamic."