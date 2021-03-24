Oli calls UML parliamentary party meeting for Friday

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has called parliamentary party meeting for Friday.

Chief Whip of UML Bishal Bhattarai told Setopati that the meeting has been called for three Friday afternoon at Baluwatar. "Discussion will be held on making the current House session effective, and development expenditure among other things," he said.

It is not yet clear whether the Khanal-Nepal faction will attend the meering. Madhav Kumar Nepal has been saying that he will not attend any meeting held at Baluwatar.

"They will also attend the meeting. PM will make an effort to move the party forward together," Bhattarai added.