Khanal-Nepal faction of UML calls central committee meeting for Friday

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has called central committee meeting.

Leader of the faction Surendra Pandey told Setoapti that the meeting will be held in Kathmandu on Friday. The meeting will discuss the decisions taken by Chairman and Prime Minister (PM|) KP Sharma Oli, latest political developments and future strategy.

The four leaders of the faction--Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Ghanshyam Bhusal--are preparing to submit the explanation sought by the party. A meeting of the standing committee members of the faction available in the Kathmandu Valley on Monday decided to collectively submit a political explanation.

UML General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel has sought explanation from the quartet. Pokharel asked Nepal to explain the reasons for becoming accomplice of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and carrying out anti-party activities and getting them done in the 10-point explanation sought from Nepal.

Nepal was also asked the reasons for expulsion of KP Sharma Oli from chairmanship and even general member of CPN.

The party's central committee meeting held on Saturday had accused the four leaders of working against party interests, and disparaging and slandering the government by holding factional meetings and decided to seek explanation.

Central members of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML had boycotted the meeting pointing that Oli unilaterally took away responsibilities of leaders of the faction holding a central committee meeting on March 12 and inducted Maoist leaders as central committee members. The Khanal-Nepal faction formed parallel committees in retaliation the next day.

The faction also held national gathering of leaders and cadres on March 17 and 18 despite Oli urging the faction to not hold it.