Oli visits house for UML party office, 5-year deal signed

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday has visited the house the party's central office will be moved to.

Oli inspected the private house at Umanga Marga in Thapathali before taking a final call as to if the house will be appropriate for party office or not.

Agriculture and Livestock Minister Padma Aryal told Setopati that Oli cleared the house for use as party office. "PM inspected. Stayed for a while and looked how the party office is. He said all the set-up is fine and added that we will soon sign the agreement and move here," she stated.

UML lawmaker and PM's economic advisor Moti Dugad revealed that a five-year deal has been signed to rent the house but did not reveal the rate of rent, "It is my relative's home. Rent has yet to be fixed. The house owner has said he will take whatever amount the party gives. A five-year deal has been signed."

There are 13 rooms in the three-story house owned by Sanjay Agrawal that earlier was used by UN Women as its office.

"We used it ourselves earlier. UN Women stayed later. We are now giving it to UML," Agrawal told Setopati. "The rate of rent and the period for agreement will be decided while signing the agreement today."

Agrawal claimed he is not in any way affiliated to the ruling party and added that he was in packaging business which has been folded after lockdown. "We live at a rented place in Kalimati now. We don't have another house," he revealed.