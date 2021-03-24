UML to move central office to Sanjay Agrawal's 13-room house in Thapathali

CPN-UML is moving its central office to Thapathali from Dhumbarahi in Kathmandu.

The party will sign an agreement on Wednesday to rent a three-story house of one Sanjay Agrawal at Thapathali Height. There are 13 rooms in the house that earlier was used by UN Women as its office.

"We used it ourselves earlier. UN Women stayed later. We are now giving it to UML," Agrawal told Setopati. "The rate of rent and the period for agreement will be decided while signing the agreement today."

Agrawal claimed he is not in any way affiliated to the ruling party and added that he was in packaging business which has been folded after lockdown. "We live at a rented place in Kalimati now. We don't have another house," he revealed.

UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, meanwhile, will visit the house on Wednesday.