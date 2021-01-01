UML to continue dialogue with JSP

Ruling CPN-UML has decided to continue dialogue with Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has been trying to forge an alliance with JSP as the two parties together can muster majority in the House.

CPN (Maoist Center) has yet to formally withdraw support from the government but has already called back ministers from the Cabinet. Oli is trying to forge alliance with JSP or even the Mahantha Thakur faction of JSP as the support of Thakur faction alone suffices to garner majority should the other faction refuse to join Oli government.

"We discussed about Constitution amendment, withdrawal of cases against different persons at the time of Madhes movement, release of Resham Chaudhary, making the report of Lal Commission public, citizenship and other issues," UML leader Subash Chandra Nembang told Setopati after the meeting with JSP leaders on Tuesday. "Today's meeting was stopped as we have to attend House meeting. We will again hold discussion."

The faction of Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai was not involved in the dialogue with UML. "Mahantha Thakur, Laxman Lal Karna and others were present. They must have come with consent of Upendra Yadav," Nembang quipped.

Nembang, however, did not explicitly reveal whether JSP has been invited to join the government or not. "PM has said he will face the House. All the process may now move forward in the House."