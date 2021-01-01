Speaker Sapkota seeks meeting with PM Oli

Speaker Agni Sapkota has sought a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

"I have demanded time for meeting with the PM. It has been done through the law minister. Response may come," Sapkota told Setopati.

Speaker Sapkota has sought meeting with PM Oli at a time when there are growing complaints about lack of effective functioning of the House with the government not giving business to the House.

The House session started after the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the House dissolved by PM Oli on December 20. The session that started just after the SC invalidated unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7, however, has not been given business by the government.