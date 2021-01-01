UML seeks explanation from four party leaders including Nepal

Ruling CPN-UML has sought explanation from party leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Ghanshyam Bhusal.

UML General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel has sought explanation from the quartet.

Secretary at the UML central office Ishwori Rijal told Setopati that office staffer Kumar Uprety has delivered letters seeking explanation to residence of all four leaders. He added that the letters have been handed over to the respective personal secretary of four leaders.

A source close to UML General Secretary Pokharel confided that the leaders have been given three days to submit explanation for anti-party activities.

The party's central committee meeting held on Saturday had accused the four leaders of working against party interests, and disparaging and slandering the government by holding factional meetings and decided to seek explanation.

Central members of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML had boycotted the meeting pointing that Oli unilaterally took away responsibilities of leaders of the faction holding a central committee meeting on March 12 and inducted Maoist leaders as central committee members. The Khanal-Nepal faction formed parallel committees in retaliation the next day.