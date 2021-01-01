President Bhandari leaves for Bangladesh

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has left for a two-day state visit to Bangladesh on Monday.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Agni Sapkota, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, Deputy PM Ishwar Pokharel and other leaders reached the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the morning to see off President Bhandari who left for Dhaka on invitation of her Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid to attend the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

She left in a narrow-body plane of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC). She will be welcomed at the airport in Dhaka by Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Bansidhar Mishra

A total of 54 members including President Bhandari's daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali have accompanied the President for the visit.

Three separate memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on tourism promotion, sanitary and phytosanitary measures are to be signed between the two countries during the visit.