Oli nurtured and nourished by foreigners for 20-25 years: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said foreign and domestic reactionaries on a mission to destroy the Constitution have found an ally in Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Addressing a program organized to mark the Internal Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Sunday, Dahal added that there are two political streams—one that recognizes identity and gives rights and work for the working class and the other that is against it.

"Everyone says KP Oli is seen to be the one who can finish this Constitution, finish republicanism, finish the rights granted to all the oppressed classes, races, regions, sexes and communities, representative of the hill upper-caste hubris and one who can bow down in front of the foreigners well, who has been nurtured and nourished by foreigners for 20-25 years," Dahal elaborated. "They have taken KP Oli as a character that can destroy the federal democratic republic. I don't know for how many days they will take him."

He claimed that he had opted for unification with Oli-led CPN-UML with arrangements for taking turn as party chairman and government head, and accused PM Oli of deception.

"Who raised the flag of rebellion when Oli started deception, conspiracy and murder of system and rules? I have written the 19-page document," he added. "Liberation of no one seemed possible due to KP Oli attitude. He cheated. I wrote the 19-page document after he started deception and did not implement agreement."