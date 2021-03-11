Nabindra Raj Joshi's family refuses to take government assistance for treatment

The family of central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Nabindra Raj Joshi has refused to take financial assistance the government decided to provide for his treatment.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to provide Rs 1 million for Joshi's treatment. Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishwore Pokharel, who reached Norvic International Hospital Friday morning to take stock of Joshi's health, had informed about the decision.

Joshi's personal secretary Pushkar Pandey told Setopati that the family has refused to take the amount. "The Prime Minister's Office had phoned saying a decision to provide Rs 1 million has been taken. His family has said it will refuse to take the monetary assistance."

The former industry minister, who had suffered brain hemorrhage on February 26, is being kept on a ventilator at the hospital.

His health had improved a bit a few days later following treatment. But doctors say his health has deteriorated recently.