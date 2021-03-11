NC alone cannot remove PM Oli: Singh

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Prakash Man Singh has said that the main opposition party alone cannot remove Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

He asked CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to bring a clear framework for formation of a new government. Singh opined that PM Oli should have resigned on moral grounds and added Oli should be removed as he has yet to resign but stressed that NC alone cannot remove Oli.

"NC alone cannot provide an alternative for government," he said addressing a program at his residence in Chaksibari Sunday morning. "Maoist Center has yet to withdraw the support for Oli government. JSP also has yet to become clear."

He stated that NC is ready to take whatever responsibilities that it has to take.