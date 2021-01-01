Gautam to attend central committee meeting called by Oli, urges Khanal-Dahal faction to attend

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam has said he will attend the central committee meeting called by Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Saturday and fight him there.

"Let us all attend tomorrow's meeting. I will also go. Let's go there and fight against Oli. Let us all end factionalism in the party," Gautam urged the Khanal-Nepal faction while addressing a gathering of the party's association of farmers on Friday. "CPN has split. UML will also split if this continues. We must, therefore, save it."

He held Oli responsible for the recent split in the party. "Oli should take most of the blame for party division. Pushpa Kamal Dahal comes after him. We must now move forward to unite the party," he stated.

He spent most of his time criticizing Oli and claimed that Oli does not have any knowledge of running the party. "He reached the central committee after spending a long time in jail. He, therefore, did not have any knowledge."

He claimed that Oli does not know anything about protecting cadres and conceded that Dahal has some knowledge about that. "Dahal is a bit better in party operation than Oli. I give Oli zero and Dahal 10 in party operation."

He added that Oli does not know anything apart from manipulation and deception.