Attorney General Kharel resigns, says he will be active in politics

Attorney General Agni Kharel has announced resignation on Friday.

Addresing a press conference in the afternoon, he revaled that he has already informed Prime Minister (PM|) KP Sharma Oli about resignation. "Why resign secretly? I have organized the press conference to face you and listen if you have anything to say," Kharel told the assembled journalists.

He said he he ill not return to legal practice anytime soon and hinted at active politics with ruling CPN-UML. "I will be active in political life."

The Baluwatar source earlier told Setopati that Kharel will now be nominated in the central committee of UML.

Kharel refuted claims that PM Oli was not happy with him after the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the House and added that PM Oli isntead has thanked him for his service.