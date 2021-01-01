Government hasn't criticized court despite losing both cases: Minister Gyawali

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has said the government has not criticized the Supreme Court despite losing two cases.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on behalf of ruling CPN-UML on Friday, he also expressed grievances about the government being denied a chance to present ordinances in the House.

"We have lost both the cases from the perspective of the government, PM. We have not criticized the court or slapped allegations against it despite losing the cases nor have we moved forward in any manner," he argued.

The Apex Court had first reinstated the House dissolved by PM Oli on December 20 and then granted official recognition to the party led by Rishi Kattel as CPN invalidating unification of the then UML and CPN (Maoist Center).

The second verdict has tactically resusciated politics of Oli who was cornered in the unified CPN with the Dahal-Nepal faction having a thin majority in parliamentary party and an overwhelming majority in the central committee and standing committee.

Oli now has a thin majority in the central committee of UML and an overwhelming majority in the parliamenatry party. But Gyawali claimed that PM Oli lost even in the case.

He chided the opponents in ruling UML and the then CPN saying they accused Oli of regression merely for not getting the post of PM. "A word was in vogue. Is it progressive when a particular person gets a position and regression when the person doesn't get it?" he asked. "Nothing is as progressive as the people of Kathmandu getting to drink water for us."