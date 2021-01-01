Attorney General Agni Kharel resigns

Attorney General Agni Kharel has resigned on Friday.

The former law minister has submitted resignation letter, the secretariat of Prime Minister (PM|) KP Sharma Oli confided with Setopati. The secretariat source said Kharel will now be nominated in the central committee of UML.

The source refuted claims that Kharel's relation with PM Oli has deteriorated and added that he has informed Oli about resignation.

Another source said Kharel will now make preparations to contest the next general election from Jhapa.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed senior advocate Kharel as the attorney general on recommendation of PM Oli three years back.

Kharel has called a press conference later on Friday to make annoucnemnt.