Government to provide Rs 1m for treatment of NC leader Nabindra Raj Joshi

The government has decided to provide financial assistance for treatment of central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Nabindra Raj Joshi who is undergoing treatment in critical condition after suffering stroke.

Norvic International Hospital issuing a press statement on Friday said Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishwore Pokharel, who reached the hospital in the morning to take stock of Joshi's health, informed that the Cabinet meeting on Thursday has decided to provide Rs 1 million for Joshi's treatment.

The doctors briefed DPM Pokharel about Joshi's health. He also met members of Joshi family.

The former industry minister, who had suffered brain hemorrhage on February 26, is being kept on a ventilator at the hospital.

His health had improved a bit a few days later following treatment. But doctors say his health has deteriorated recently.