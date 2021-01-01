Maoist Center revives YCL, national convention in June

CPN (Maoist Center) has revived Young Communist League (YCL) which will hold national convention from June 11-13.

The fourth full meeting of YCL held in Kathmandu on Wednesday and Thursday after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center) has taken the decision to that regard.

The national convention will decide about the new policy and leadership of YCL, according to YCL Secretary Pushpa Oli. Oli said gatherings will be held before the national convention at the provincial and local levels to make YCL dynamic. He added that representatives for the national convention will be elected by the provincial gatherings.

YCL has also aimed to induct 200,000 new members before the national convention.