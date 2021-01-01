Khanal-Nepal faction to boycott UML parliamentary party meeting called by Oli

The Khanal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN-UML will boycott the parliamentary party meeting called by Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli for Thursday.

Chief Whip of UML Bishal Bhattarai has called the meeting scheduled at the PM's residence in Baluwatar for 11 in the morning routine. But a party source claims that Oli is preparing to attract lawmakers from Khanal-Nepal faction holding multiple such meetings.

The ruling party is divided after the Supreme Court (SC) on March 7 invalidated unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the two parties to the status of the day they were unified.

The dispute intensified further after Oli held a central committee meeting of his faction on March 12 and unilaterally took away responsibilities of leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction which formed parallel committees in retaliation the next day.