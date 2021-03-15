UML support for Shahi government continues: Yogesh Bhattarai

Chief of the central publicity department CPN-UML Yogesh Bhattarai has claimed that the party's support for the CPN (Maoist Center) led government in Karnali continues.

Parliamentary party leader of UML in the province Yam Lal Kandel earlier on Wednesday said that the party led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has withdrawn support for Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi effective from Thursday.

But addressing press conference organized to brief about the national gathering of party leaders and cadres organized by the Khanal-Nepal faction at Sanepa, Lalitpur on Wednesday Bhattarai clarified that the party has yet to withdraw support from the Shahi government.

"A government of CPN-UML and Maoist Center is in Karnali and a leader of Maoist Center is CM there. Comrades of CPN-UML are also part of that government. The support for that government continues until now," he stressed.

Parliamentary party meeting of Oli faction earlier on Wednesday decided to withdraw support from the Shahi government.

Kandel had also tried to topple the Shahi government when UML and Maoist Center were together in CPN in October 2020.

Eighteen CPN lawmakers including 15 from erstwhile CPN-UML and three from CPN (Maoist Center) on October 11 had registered no-confidence motion at the parliamentary party against CM Shahi, a former Maoist, on initiation of Kandel.

The motion was rejected by the CPN parliamentary party in the province with Madhav Kumar Nepal allying with Pushpa Kamal Dahal to save Shahi's chief ministership.