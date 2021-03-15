UML withdraws support from Karnali govt

CPN-UML has withdrawn support from the CPN (Maoist Center) led government in Karnali.

Parliamentary party leader of UML in the province Yam Lal Kandel told Setopati that the party led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has withdrawn support for the Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi effective from Thursday. Kandel added that the party has also recalled three ministers in the Shahi Cabinet.

Kandel had also tried to topple the Shahi government when UML and Maoist Center were together in CPN in October 2020.

Eighteen CPN lawmakers including 15 from erstwhile CPN-UML and three from CPN (Maoist Center) on October 11 had registered no-confidence motion at the parliamentary party against CM Shahi, a former Maoist, on initiation of Kandel.

The motion was rejected by the CPN parliamentary party in the province with Madhav Kumar Nepal allying with Pushpa Kamal Dahal to save Shahi's chief ministership.