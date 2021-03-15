Oli responsible for dispute in party: Nepal

CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has held Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli responsible for dispute in the ruling party.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders and cadres organized by the Khanal-Nepal faction at Sanepa, Lalitpur on Wednesday Nepal claimed that there are tons of evidence to prove that Oli is responsible for all the ruinous activities and dispute in the party.

"All leaders know how his thinking and working style is," he stated. He also urged the gathering to beware of the cyber cell employed by Oli to propagate disinformation. "Beware of cyber foxes. They can disseminate wrong information. Don't remain in any kind of confusion."

Speaking before Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal accused Oli of starting factionalism in the party through Madan Bhandari Foundation and blamed him for all the recent problems in the party. He also accused PM Oli of protecting corrupt persons in the past three years and appointing only blind followers to important positions.

He reminded how Oli unilaterally brought controversial ordinances without consulting the party and did not even call party meetings in recent times. He claimed that the faction is trying to protect party unity.

Many veteran leaders, who ultimately moved away from UML, also attended the two-day gathering called by the faction against what it calls prohibitive politics of Oli.

A few founding members of CPN-ML, the major stream in UML, also attended the gathering. Radha Krishna Mainali, Mohan Chandra Adhikari, Siddhi Lal Singh, Kamal Koirala and others also attended the gathering.