House meeting today

The House of Representatives (HoR) is meeting for the third time after reinstatement of the parliament by the Supreme Court (SC).

The meeting of business advisory committee on Monday has set probable schedule for Tuesday's House meeting.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) had obstructed proceedings when the government tried to present different ordinances when the House session started on March 7.

The House meeting will not last long on Tuesday as the government will not present the ordinances. The tentative schedule includes passing a condolence motion on demise of member of the then Constituent Assembly Dinesh Chandra Yadav.

NC Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand accused the government of not trying to make the House dynamic and effective.

CPN-UML lawmaker Bishal Bhattarai said the government will not present ordinances in the parliament anytime soon.

The probable schedule for Tuesday also includes nomination of the lawmakers who will remain in the panel to chair the House meeting when Speaker Agni Sapkota is not present.