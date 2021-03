President Bhandari calls all-party meeting

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting for Tuesday afternoon.

Bhesh Raj Adhikari, the chief personal secretary of President Bhandari, told Setopati that she has invited former prime ministers (PM) and parties represented in the parliament for discussion.

Ruling CPN-UML, Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party, RPP, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriy Janamorcha have been invited for the meeting.