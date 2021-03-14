Maoist Center to hold dialogue with NC and Janata Samajwadi

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to hold dialogue with Nepali Congress (NC) and Janata Samajwadi Party.

The party's central committee meeting at Paris Danda on Monday has decided to hold dialogue with the two parties, according to CPN (Maoist Center) Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha. He added that the meeting has been adjourned for a few days.

The meeting also decided to seek review of the SC verdict to invalidate its unification with CPN-UML and send leaders to provinces and districts for expansion of the party's organization.

Shrestha said the party will take appropriate decision on its leaders who are in the Cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli who were instructed to return to the party as they did not comply.

The party's central committee meeting at Paris Danda on Saturday had instructed Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Water Supply Minister Mani Thapa, Irrigation Minister Prabhu Sah, Sports Minister Dawa Lama and Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary to immediately return to the party.

The party had given 24 hours to its 23 leaders including the aforementioned ministers who were inducted as CPN-UML central members on Friday to furnish written response clarifying whether they have quit Maoist Center or not.

But the leaders did not submit written response as instructed.