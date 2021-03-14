SC orders to guarantee 33% representation of women in all committees of political parties

The Supreme Court (SC) has instructed the Election Commission to guarantee 33 percent representation of women at all levels and committees of political parties.

Advocates Surendra Bhandari and Indu Tuladhar had moved the Apex Court pointing that the party formed after unification of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) was registered without 33 percent representation of women at the central committee.

The petitioners had demanded a mandamus instructing the Election Commission to not register any party without meeting the conditions stipulated in the laws.

A joint bench of Justices Dipak Kumar Karki and Manoj Kumar Sharma has issued writ in the case, according to the SC website.

"Writ has been issued in our petition demanding that no party including CPN be registered without guaranteeing 33 percent representation of women," advocate Tuladhar told Setopati. "Which means the SC has issued an order in accordance to our demand. But I have yet to receive the order in writing."

The petitioners pointing at the law related to registration of political parties that requires 33 percent representation of women at all levels and committees of political parties had argued that registration of the party formed after unification of UML and Maoist Center was illegal for not meeting the condition.