Karnali, Far West govts can be toppled if Maoist Center withdraws support at center: Minister Dhakal

Tourism Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal has warned that the provincial governments in Karnali and Far West led by CPN (Maoist Center) can be toppled the day after the party withdraws support from the government of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at the center.

Addressing a program at Birendranagar on Saturday, Minister Dhakal said CPN-UML will retaliate in the two provinces should Maoist Center withdraw support from the Oli government. "The governments in Karnali and Far West may or may not remain the day after withdrawing support from the Oli government at the center," he stated. "I can guess about that but can't make announcement."

He warned the Karnali government that UML will not support the government if it moves forward in a way that it does not remain pro-people.

Maoist Center has chief ministers in the two provinces with support of UML.