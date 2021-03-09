Khanal-Nepal faction of UML expands parallel committees

The Khanal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN-UML has expanded parallel party committees.

The faction's central committee meeting on Saturday has formed parallel committees after UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli unilaterally took away responsibilities of leaders of the faction.

The faction has given responsibility of Province 1 to Bhim Acharya, Province 2 to Ghanashyam Bhusal, Bagmati to Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Gandaki to Surendra Pandey, Lumbini and Karnali to Yuva Raj Gyawali and Far West to Bhim Rawal.

Similarly, Raghuji Panta has been made chief of the youth department, Gokarna Bista that of student department, Yogesh Bhattarai publicity, Shakya women and Pramesh Hamal intellectuals.