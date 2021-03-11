Tsunami of agitation may have to be wreaked: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said a tsunami of agitation may have to be wreaked if necessary. He, however, assured that such agitation will be peaceful.

Addressing the first general convention of Dalit journalists in Butwal on Friday, Dahal said everyone should be alert now that a big debate about whether to protect or murder the Constitution is raging on in the country.

He also expressed doubt that the Dalits, Madhesis, Muslims, indigenous ethnicities and others may have to relinquish the rights they got following the political changes one and a half decades ago. "There is a very big conspiracy to undo federal democratic republicanism," he claimed.

He added that the people will not accept if the achievements of a long struggle were undone through autocratic tendencies. He stated that peaceful revolution has to be waged if there is real danger of losing the achievements.