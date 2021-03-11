UML central committee meeting on Sunday

Ruling CPN-UML has called its central committee meeting on Sunday.

UML Secretary Pradeep Gyawali confirmed that the meeting has been called for Sunday and the party's central members are being notified about the meeting. The time and place of the meeting, however, have yet to be decided.

UML has been revived after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the two parties to the status of the day they were unified. This will be the first central committee meeting after UML was revived.

Senior UML leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal have been expressing displeasure with the working style of Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.