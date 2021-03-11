CPN (Maoist Center) mulls changing name

CPN (Maoist Center) has initiated discussion to change the party's name.

A standing committee member confided with Setopati that the party has started discussion to change its name to Communist Party of Nepal or to add another word to Communist Party of Nepal.

The leader added that the subject was raised while discussing the issue of removing the board of the unified CPN from the party's office in Paris Danda after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the two parties to the status of the day they were unified.

CPN (Maoist Center) Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, however, said the subject of changing the party's name was only informally discussed. "It was not a formal discussion but informal. Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has also said decision on the subject will be taken in appropriate time," Shrestha stated.