I won't quit, will continue to fight: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said he will continue the fight against KP Oli attitude.

Addressing a program organized by the health professionals affiliated to the party at Paris Danda on Thursday, Dahal claimed conspiracies are being hatched against the political changes. "I am 66. I don't know how much my age allows. I am not quitting. I am thinking about about once again going for revolution. Will fight, not quit. Two-four battles are yet to be won," Dahal, who led the violent Maoist insurgency, stated.

He revealed that he wrote the 19-page report to fight against Oli attitude. "I had felt like I was really writing a document for starting another People's War in the new context while writing the 19-page report against KP Oli attitude," he said. "That was an attack on Oli attitude. Not talking about embracing violence but waging a peaceful war."

He said he wants to live with the people for the next few years. "I am thinking about again starting nationwide campaign and going to the people outside Kathmandu for two-four years."