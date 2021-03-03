Lawmakers of Dahal-Nepal faction to sit in ruling benches

Lawmakers of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN will sit in the chairs for ruling party as the Election Commission has yet to issue the formal letter about split of CPN.

Spokesperson at the Federal Parliament Secretariat Roj Nath Pandey told Setopati that seating arrangements have been made in a way that lawmakers of the Dahal-Nepal faction will together with those of the faction led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

"The secretariat has made arrangements for all ruling lawmakers to sit in four lines," Pandey said. "No different arrangement apart from that has been made."

He added that the letters about punishment will remain just for information. The secretariat said it has received letter informing that parliamentary party leader of CPN Oli has removed Dev Gurung from chief whip and replaced him with Bishal Bhattarai. "The secretariat does not have any rights about giving recognition. What we understand is the ruling party is undivided."

He revealed that both Gurung and Bhattarai are receiving the remuneration of chief whip of ruling CPN. "This happens in transition period."