Govt, Chand-led CPN sign 3-point deal; ban lifted, party pledges for peaceful politics

The government and Netra Bikram Chand led CPN have signed a three-point agreement on Thursday.

The two sides have signed the agreement after holding the third round of dialogue at the prime minister's (PM) residence in Baluwatar Thursday morning.

A press note signed by leaders of the two talk teams—Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma respectively—states that the Chand-led CPN will carry out all its political activities peacefully and seek to resolve all political issues through dialogue while the government will revoke the ban on the party's activities, release all the arrested party leaders and cadres, and withdraw the cases against them.

The press note states that the details of the agreement will be revealed holding a special program at two Saturday afternoon.

The two sides after holding the first round of dialogue, which the government side called positive, Wednesday morning had held the second round late in the afternoon.

The party had formed a team led by secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma and including central member Uday Chalaune on Tuesday to hold dialogue with the government. It formed the team for dialogue after the government formed one under Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and including foreign affairs advisor to the PM and member of the government's dialogue team Rajan Bhattarai.

Issuing a statement recently Chand had hinted at dialogue with the government. The government and Chand-led CPN are understood to have held multiple rounds of informal talks before the formal dialogue.