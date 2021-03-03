Getting post of PM is not as easy as Deuba says: Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has said getting the post of prime minister (PM) is not as easy as NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba says.

Talking with reporters in Chitwan Friday morning ahead of the meeting of office-bearers called by Deuba at his residence in Budhanilkantha later on the day, Paudel also raised questions about relevance of going to the government.

"In what status we go to the government should be discussed in the party. That will be discussed in today's meeting," Paudel stated.

Addressing a program in Chitwan on Wednesday, Deuba said the party is not desperate for the post of PM but will not shy away from it if opportunity arises.

Paudel opined that the party cannot support Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli who put the country, Constitution and the system under risk and opined that NC can support other parties to form the government. "The role of NC will be expanded if it helps others to form the government."

He claimed that the party will support the no-confidence motion against PM Oli. "The meeting of office-bearers is being held. I have demanded central committee meeting. The meeting will take a decision on that."

Responding to the queries about whether the Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN has offered him the post of president, he claimed that he does not pine for posts. "Pushpa Kamal Dahal had offered me the post of PM when the Constituent Assembly could not draft the Constitution when Baburam Bhattarai was the PM but I rejected. I don't pine for such luxurious posts."