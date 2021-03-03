Government expects dialogue with Chand-led CPN to soon reach positive conclusion

The government and Netra Bikram Chand led CPN have held two rounds of dialogue Wednesday.

The two sides after holding the first round of dialogue, which the government side called positive, in the morning held the second round at the prime minister's (PM) residence in Baluwatar late in the afternoon.

Foreign affairs advisor to the PM and member of the government's dialogue team Rajan Bhattarai said the second round was issue-centered where both the sides closed in on common positions, and added that the dialogue will soon reach positive conclusion.

The party had formed a team led by secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma and including central member Uday Chalaune on Tuesday to hold dialogue with the government. It formed the team for dialogue after the government formed one under Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa.

Issuing a statement recently Chand had hinted at dialogue with the government.

The government and Chand-led CPN are understood to have held multiple rounds of informal talks before the formal dialogue.